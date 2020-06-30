Global News Hour at 6 BC June 30 2020 10:03pm 02:31 Dr. Bonnie Henry on masks on transit and crowd size in B.C. B.C.’s provincial health officer says people should be wearing masks on public transit and as Keith Baldrey reports, Dr. Bonnie Henry says crowd size limits won’t be changing anytime soon. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7128014/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7128014/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?