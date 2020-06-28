Weather June 28 2020 9:39pm 00:46 2 southern Manitoba communities face flooding after heavy rains The communities of Minnedosa and Brandon, Man. saw roads and even a hospital stairwell flooded after heavy rain swept through the area Sunday evening. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119350/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119350/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?