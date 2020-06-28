Global News at 10 Regina June 28 2020 9:10pm 01:54 Millennials facing effects of second financial crisis Millennials, people between the ages of 20 and 40, are facing the second financial crisis in two decades. That presents monumental challenges for millennials now trying to buy homes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119243/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119243/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?