Coronavirus: Red Cross to gradually take over from military in Quebec long-term care homes
The Red Cross will be sent to long-term care homes in Quebec as the Canadian Armed Forces wraps up its mission. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation has been stabilized at some of the care homes, which have suffered deadly outbreaks of the novel coronavirus as well as staffing shortages. He said the members would remain in the homes until they were designated “green” in the province’s classification system.