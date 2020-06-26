Global News Morning Montreal June 26 2020 8:24am 03:24 Weekend Entertainment with Jay Walker There’s plenty to do this weekend in Montreal, whether you’re staying at home or planning to venture off the island. Entertainment columnist Jay Walker joins Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7111180/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7111180/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?