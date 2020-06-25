Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
Coronavirus
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Lifestyle
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
2 hours ago
B.C. premier announces move to Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening
kitten rescue
June 25 2020 12:44am
01:05
West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer
West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer
West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7106092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7106092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Shuswap Paws Rescue Society volunteers save kittens
02:04
Shuswap Paws Rescue Society volunteers save kittens
B.C. Housing responds to petition to move West Kelowna temporary housing facility
02:10
Extended interview: Kitten rescued from SUV in Okanagan
07:09
West Kelowna resident questions storage facility
02:00
Incredible Edible Okanagan sowing seeds to end food insecurity in West Kelowna and Peachland
02:19
West Kelowna country musician hosts fundraiser to raise awareness for MS
01:54
Video Home
01:49
Animal Rescue
Kitten needs rescuing after hitching ride in engine bay
07:09
Canada
Extended interview: Kitten rescued from SUV in Okanagan
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive