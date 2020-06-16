Animal Rescue June 16 2020 8:32pm 01:49 Kitten needs rescuing after hitching ride in engine bay One kitten is living with quite the “tail” after unwittingly hitching a ride around Coldstream. Jules Knox has more on this furry fugitive, including how he was finally rescued. Trapped B.C. kitten ‘hiss-terical’ during rescue from SUV, but now settling down <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074381/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074381/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?