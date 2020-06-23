Global News Hour at 6 BC June 23 2020 8:12pm 01:57 Back in the den, BC Lions return to training facility After months away from their training facility due to Covid-19, members of the BC Lions are once again back in the gym and on the field preparing for a possible CFL season. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7100101/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7100101/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?