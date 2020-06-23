Global News Morning Montreal June 23 2020 8:13am 04:05 48 hours to design an app for CHSLD workers A doctoral student at the Université de Montréal was a leader on a team that developed an app to train and support CHSLD workers in just 48 hours. Trevor Rajchgot joins Global’s Andrea Howick. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7096151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7096151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?