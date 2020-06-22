Global News Hour at 6 BC June 22 2020 10:39pm 01:55 New survey reveals rampant anti-Chinese racism A new survey exposes the new reality for Chinese-Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and as Aaron McArthur reports, rampant racism is forcing many of them to change the way they live their lives. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7095653/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7095653/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?