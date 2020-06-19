Canada June 19 2020 4:31pm 01:46 Irving shipyard hosts graduation ceremony for 20 students Twenty students who completed the pathways to shipbuilding program had an intimate graduate ceremony at the shipyard Friday. Jesse Thomas has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7086713/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7086713/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?