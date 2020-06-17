Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 17 2020 6:13pm 02:36 25-year-old Markham woman charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run The family of the 54-year-old cyclist killed says Safet Tairoski only started riding regularly since COVID-19. Catherine McDonald has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?