When it comes to the top goaltenders in the Oilers’ 40-year history, it’s very easy to start with Grant Fuhr. And why not? Of his 403 career NHL wins, 226 of them were with the Oilers. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003. Fuhr garnered 45 per cent of the votes in Global’s All-time Oilers All-Star poll. John Sexsmith reports.