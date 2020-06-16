Global News at 10 Regina June 16 2020 9:01pm 01:25 Changes to Bill 194 prevent Saskatchewan municipalities from banning firearms The Saskatchewan government has made changes to Bill 194 to better protect law-abiding firearm owners in the province, it says. Changes to Bill 194 prevent Saskatchewan municipalities from banning firearms <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074481/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074481/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?