Global News at 10 Regina June 16 2020 8:27pm 01:36 Unique driving simulator coming to University of Saskatchewan Driving simulators are used across Canada for road safety research, and public health faculty at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) will be using a unique version of this technology. Unique driving simulator coming to University of Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074375/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074375/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?