Global News at 10 Regina June 16 2020 8:18pm 01:27 Saskatchewan government keeping PST at 6% Saskatchewan’s provincial government is keeping the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) at six per cent as the province’s economy works its way back from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Saskatchewan government keeping PST at 6% <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7074314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?