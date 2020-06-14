Global News at 10 Weekend Regina June 14 2020 10:05pm 01:56 Food insecurity at the forefront of COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 has brought food insecurity to the forefront as people look for easier means to get their groceries such as growing their own food. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7065701/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7065701/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?