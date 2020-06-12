Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 12 2020 7:36pm 01:45 Autumn will see spike in respiratory viruses with influenza and COVID-19: Alberta doctors Doctors say we typically see an increase in respiratory viruses in the fall. So what does that look like this year with COVID-19? Julia Wong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7061998/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7061998/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?