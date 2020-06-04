Global News at 10 Regina June 4 2020 8:30pm 01:55 Windy, dry conditions hit Saskatchewan Windy conditions this spring have been drawing the ire of many in the province, especially Saskatchewan farmers. Connor O’Donovan has more on the recent weather patterns and the bigger trend behind it all. Seeding of 2020 crop nears completion in Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7029134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7029134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?