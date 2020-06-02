Global News Hour at 6 BC June 2 2020 9:50pm 01:55 BBB releases new list of top pandemic scams The Better Business Bureau has released an updated list of the most successful scams during the pandemic. Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019663/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019663/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?