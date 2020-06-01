Menu
Live Event
14 minutes ago
24 new cases of coronavirus in B.C., one new death over past 48 hours
Global News at 5 Okanagan
June 1 2020 8:43pm
17:48
Global Okanagan News at 5: June 1 Top Stories
The Monday, June 1, 2020 edition of Global Okanagan News at 5.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
