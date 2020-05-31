Global News Hour at 6 BC May 31 2020 10:24pm 02:02 Flood watch: water levels rising in B.C. Interior and Kooteney Boundary The B.C. Interior and Kootenay Boundary remain on flood watch with evacuation orders issued for communities outside Nelson and Grand Forks. Aaron McArthur reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7010118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7010118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?