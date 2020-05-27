Margaret Healy May 27 2020 1:11pm 01:00 Remembering Margaret Healy, ‘gem’ of Montreal’s Irish community Montreal’s Irish community is mourning the death of Margaret Healy described as a “force of nature” and a pillar of the Irish community in the city. Healy died on Sunday. She was 88 Montreal Irish community mourns the passing of Margaret Healy, ‘a real gem’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6992764/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6992764/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?