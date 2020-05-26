Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer asks when Liberals first became aware of CAF report on Ontario long-term care homes
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Oppositon Leader Andrew Scheer questioned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over when exactly his government became aware of a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) report raising concerns over the conditions at some Ontario long-term care homes. Trudeau said his minister of defense received the report only last Friday, and he read it in full on Monday before informing the public on Tuesday.