Bed and Breakfast operators in the Okanagan have been hard hit by the pandemic
With the pandemic keeping many close to home, tourism operators here in the Okanagan are feeling a big impact–among them–bed and breakfast operators. Some have remained opened despite very little to no business, while others have temporarily shut their doors. Many hope that the gradual re-opening of the economy starts to turn things around for a sector many believe is the backbone of BC’s tourism industry. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.