Sydney Morton reads Solomon Shag

Global Okanagan was approached by a local elementary school teacher to take part in Kelowna Reads. The project involved asking members of the community to choose a favorite children’s book and video tape themselves reading it. The video is then shared on-line for Kindergarten and Grade One students to watch while physical distancing at home. The goal of the project is to show there are people in the community that are helpers and are there for them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sydney Morton sat down to read the 1965 story of Solomon Shag by Daphne Hogstrom for Kelowna Reads.