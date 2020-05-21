Global News Toronto May 21 2020 11:18am 00:36 Man killed after motorcycle, truck collision in Vaughan York Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck in Vaughan Thursday morning. 47-year-old motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Vaughan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6968488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6968488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?