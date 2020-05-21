Global News at 10 Regina May 21 2020 10:20am 01:44 Regina pen pal program connects kids with care home residents A Regina pen pal program connecting the young and young at heart is proving to be both educational and entertaining amid the pandemic. Regina pen pal program connects kids with care home residents amid COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6968193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6968193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?