Global News Hour at 6 BC May 20 2020 10:35pm 02:22 BCCDC on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 Linda Aylesworth has a look inside the BC Centre for Disease Control, where quick action early in the COVID-19 pandemic gave the province a powerful tool against the virus. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6967176/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6967176/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?