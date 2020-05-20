News May 20 2020 7:34pm 01:22 Website provides inside look at Kapyong Barracks redevelopment A website has been launched to let the public see what the future will hold for the old Kapyong Barracks land on Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg. Global’s Amber McGuckin reports. Website launched seeking virtual feedback on Kapyong Barracks design plans <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6966602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6966602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?