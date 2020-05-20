CF Snowbirds crash: Family of Capt. Jenn Casey says her personality ‘could brighten anyone’s day’

A statement from the family of Capt. Jenn Casey, who was killed in the CF Snowbirds crash on Sunday in Kamloops, BC, was read out by a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in Halifax on Wednesday. The family said she died supporting a mission “that seemed designed for her,” and remembered her for her “beautiful smile” and an “infectious personality that could brighten anyone’s day.” In the statement, the family said she was “always one for adventure,” and spoke about her career in the military where she thrived and met new friends at every stop.