Canada May 19 2020 11:22pm 02:36 Remains of young person located on site of Markham house explosion York Regional Police say they have located the remains of a young person at the site where a house explosion happened on Sunday. Erica Vella has details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6962455/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6962455/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?