Health May 19 2020 2:00pm 04:51 Paul Brandt to chair Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force Country music artist and anti-human trafficking advocate Paul Brandt talks about being the chair the seven-member Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force and what it aims to accomplish. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to make announcement to combat human trafficking <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6959956/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6959956/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?