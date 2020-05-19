Global News Morning Saskatoon May 19 2020 10:15am 05:25 Remembering Capt. Jennifer Casey CF Snowbirds Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Mike French joins Global News Morning to reflect on his time with Capt. Jennifer Casey, who died Sunday when a Snowbirds plane crashed in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6958644/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6958644/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?