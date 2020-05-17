Global News Hour at 6 BC May 17 2020 9:14pm 01:41 History of incidents involving Canadian Forces Snowbirds The Snowbirds are famous for their breathtaking aerobatic shows but in the squadron’s nearly 50 years of service, there have been other tragic incidents. Jordan Armstrong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6955441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6955441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?