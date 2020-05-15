Global News at 6 Halifax May 15 2020 10:33pm 02:00 Nova Scotia introduces household bubbles, loosens coronavirus restrictions Nova Scotia has announced a loosening of the province’s COVID-19 restrictions. But as Alicia Draus reports, that news came as four more people died of the disease. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952148/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952148/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?