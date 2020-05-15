Canada May 15 2020 4:58pm 02:21 New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ The two provinces are discussing easing travel restrictions, but only to each other. Nova Scotia is being left out because the two provinces have managed to flatten COVID-19 cases. The New Reality: Bubble between N.B. and P.E.I. ‘best bet’ for tourism industry, travel <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6950681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6950681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?