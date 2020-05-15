Global News at Noon Toronto May 15 2020 12:08pm 00:33 Premier Ford showcases his baking talents On Friday, Premier Doug Ford released a video called “Cooking with Doug” which showcases how he makes cherry cheesecake. Premier Ford releases ‘Cooking with Doug’ showcasing his cheesecake recipe <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6948894/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6948894/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?