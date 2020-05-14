Global News at 6 Halifax May 14 2020 11:16pm 01:21 ‘Useful information’ gathered in search for missing toddler in Truro, N.S. Officials say useful information was gathered after they conducted an experiment to assist in the search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Truro, N.S. Alicia Draus has more. Mannequin dropped into Lepper Brook as part of search for missing Truro boy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6947264/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6947264/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?