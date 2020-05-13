Global News Hour at 6 BC May 13 2020 11:00pm 03:31 Health care officials warn against non-essential travel over May long weekend Although the latest COVID-19 numbers for B.C. are good, health officials are warning once again against travelling this long weekend. Keith Baldrey reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6942126/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6942126/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?