Canada
May 13 2020 4:55pm
00:51

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan government grants chief electoral officer authority to enact safety measures for fall election

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the provincial government “has responded” to the chief electoral officer’s recommendations to ensure the fall provincial election period could occur safely, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, cabinet approved changes to the Election Act regulations, giving the chief electoral officer authority to take necessary actions to ensure the safety of voters.

