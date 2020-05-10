Canada May 10 2020 7:31pm 03:12 Everyday Joe: Why the coronavirus crisis is like living a horror movie This week on Everyday Joe, funny man Joey Elias explains why he is convinced experiencing the COVID-19 crisis has similarities to horror films. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6927920/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6927920/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?