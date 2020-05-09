Coronavirus outbreak: BC’s top doctor says they need to find ‘sweet spot’ in social interaction
Asked about the possibility of the COVID-19 outbreak moving backwards if restrictions are lifted too fast, British Columbia’s chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday they need to look for the “sweet spot” in terms of social interaction. She said this means having more connections, but not too many that allows the virus to take off, and they must watch for new cases that have no link to an outbreak or other cases.