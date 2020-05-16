Canada May 16 2020 7:00am 00:45 More women have COVID-19 than men in Canada, public health data shows Although more men have contracted coronavirus internationally, public health data from across Canada shows that in the country more women have coronavirus than men. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6922645/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6922645/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?