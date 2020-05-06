Global News Hour at 6 BC May 6 2020 11:03pm 01:36 Vancouver police show off huge drug and weapons bust Vancouver police are showing off a huge bust of illegal drugs and weapons. Rumina Daya reports. Vancouver police seize $3M in drugs, say crime groups have ‘adapted’ to COVID-19 crisis <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6914881/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6914881/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?