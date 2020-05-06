Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured during ramp ceremony at CFB Trenton
Six hearses lined up on the tarmac at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario today, as the Forces Members killed in Canada’s worst military tragedy in more than a decade were welcomed home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Julie Payette then watched as the casket carrying the remains of Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough was carried from a heavy transport aircraft. The service headdress of the other five killed in the crash were also returned as part of a symbolic repatriation.