BC1 May 5 2020 2:59pm 03:37 Officials: BC could see zero new daily cases by mid-June New modelling projections show that B.C. could see no cases of COVID-19 by the middle of next month. Richard Zussman has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6908242/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6908242/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?