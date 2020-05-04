Entertainment May 4 2020 11:02am 00:36 Watch the moment this Game of Throne actor breaks the world deadlift record Hafthor Bjornsson, who played ‘The Mountain’ on Game of Thrones, broke a deadlift world record over the weekend when he lifted more than 1,104 lbs. The Mountain actor from ‘Game of Thrones’ sets new deadlift record <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6901571/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6901571/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?