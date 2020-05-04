The Mountain actor from ‘Game of Thrones’ sets new deadlift record

Send this page to someone via email

Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays Ser Gregor (The Mountain) Clegane on HBO’s Game of Thrones, set the new world deadlift record over the weekend in his hometown of Reykjavik, Iceland.

The 31-year-old athlete and actor successfully lifted a 501-kilogram (1,104 pounds) barbell on Saturday for two seconds during an online livestream at his personal training gym, Thor’s Power Gym.

English strongman Eddie Hall set the previous deadlift record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships. He lifted 500 kilograms (1,102), according to the Associated Press.

On his record-breaking lift, Bjornsson told ESPN that while he was happy, he thought he could have done more.

Icelandic actor Hafthor Bjornsson poses during a promotional event for a water bottle company in Hamburg, Germany, on April 11, 2016. Lukas Schulze/EPA

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point? I’m happy with this,” he said

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Harrison Ford under investigation by FAA for plane runway mishap

In 2018, Bjornsson won the title of world’s strongest man.

American strongman Martins Licis claimed the title in the annual competition last year.

The World’s Strongest Man event was set to take place at the end of May in America, however, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an “at-home” edition of the tournament will be streamed via Snapchat beginning on May 4.

Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland competes in the Arnold Classic Professional Strongman competition during the 2016 Arnold Classic on March 19, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

With the exception of the third, Bjornsson portrayed The Mountain in every season of Game of Thrones, appearing in 24 episodes.

The fearsome knight was known best as the Queensguard to the notorious Cersei Lannister and the older, rival brother of Sandor (The Hound) Clegane (played by Rory McCann).

Story continues below advertisement

Reflecting on his most recent accolade, Bjornsson took to Instagram, writing that he had “no words.”

“What an amazing day,” he wrote. “One I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone.”

— With files from the Associated Press