Global News at 10 Regina May 3 2020 8:50pm 01:42 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan watercraft operators urged to keep safety in mind With boat launches opening to the public across the province on Monday, watercraft operators are being asked to keep safety in mind. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6900576/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6900576/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?